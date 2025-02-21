Car and motorbike crash closes busy Christchurch intersection

SH73 is closed to southbound traffic at the Lunns Rd intersection after a crash this morning. Photo: NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi

A busy Christchurch intersection was closed on Friday morning after a crash involving a car and motorcycle.

Curletts Rd (State Highway 73) was blocked at the intersection of Lunns Rd in Middleton following the crash at 5.40am on Friday.

“The rider of the motorcycle is being treated for critical injuries,” police said in a statement.

Motorists were advised to use the alternative routes provided and expect delays.

The serious crash unit was called to the scene and the intersection would likely be closed for some time.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said the highway was closed to southbound traffic while the northbound lanes remained open.

Access from the northbound lanes into Lunns Rd was also closed.

"Police serious crash investigations will be required following this incident, and the road will likely remain closed to southbound traffic for several hours into this morning," NZTA said.