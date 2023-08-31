Car parks could go under plan to manage increased traffic

Photo: Newsline

Safe speed platforms and a new road surface are being proposed to manage increased traffic since the Northern Corridor opened.

Safe speed platforms on Flockton St will be introduced. Photo: Nesline / CCC

Feedback has opened on plans to install traffic calming measures on Flockton St and Francis Ave, which have both been impacted by the new motorway since it opened in 2020.

Seven safe speed platforms at 70m intervals have been proposed on Flockton St and five on Francis Ave to "encourage reduced and consistent speeds along the road", said Christchurch City Council transport planning and delivery manager Jacob Bradbury.

The plans include removing about 46 car parks along Flockton St, reducing the number of parks from 122 to 76, and about eight car parks on Francis Ave, taking the number of spots from 111 to 103.

"We heard a lot of feedback from residents on Flockton Street to say that they were experiencing vibrations, so to mitigate this we’ve decided to also include resurfacing for that street which will reduce these vibrations in the long term."

The plans were developed following feedback and data collected during trials last year.

Temporary raised speed humps and one and two-way chicanes were installed on Flockton St, while speed humps and road-narrowing measures were used on Francis Ave.

“We considered all sorts of other traffic calming measures when working on our proposed designs including chicanes, road narrowing, a cul-de-sac, left-in left-out, and reopening Forfar Street,” Bradbury says.

“However, when these options were assessed against our specific criteria looking at how much they affected vehicle speeds and volumes, our wider transport network and other transport modes, the proposals we’re putting forward are the most suitable overall.”

To view the full plans and give feedback before September 27 click here.