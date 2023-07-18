Car spiked after seven hour dangerous driving incident

A dangerous driving incident in Christchurch that spanned the course of seven hours led to the arrest of two people, police have confirmed.

The incident required the car to be spiked after officers initially lost the offenders.

At around 4.45pm, police received reports of two cars that were spotted driving recklessly in a Hornby car park on Chalmers St.

Shortly after being called, police were further informed the cars were driving dangerously on Lincoln Rd in Addington.

A police spokesperson said officers ended up losing observation of the vehicles until they were spotted again by a patrol unit in Rangiora at 12.30am the following morning.

Police deployed road spikes in Rangiora to slow the car, they successfully spiked both cars.

Due to the dangerous manner the cars were being operated, police said they pursued the vehicles "at low speed" until they eventually came to a stop on Idris Rd.

The two drivers were taken into custody twenty minutes after the cars were spiked and both vehicles were revealed to be stolen.

"Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and charges are being considered," the spokesperson said.