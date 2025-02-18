Cash discovery still unclaimed in Chch

A “large amount” of money discovered in a Christchurch suburb in December has still not been claimed.

A member of the public discovered the cash on December 19 in Somerfield and handed it into police.

Police then posted a plea for information on Facebook.

In an update this week, police told Stuff they could not say how much money was involved nor provide the circumstances of the discovery, saying those details would help prove ownership - if the rightful owner came forward.

“However, I can tell you the owner has not yet been found,” a police spokesperson told Stuff.

“If the cash isn’t claimed after a period of time, it is returned to the person who found it.”

The “rightful owner” could still come forward to claim the money by calling 105 and using the file number 241220/3918.

Police have said previously that people who do not hand something in, when it does not belong to them, could be charged with theft.