CDHB urging people to get tested after Covid found in wastewater

A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a person at the Pages Rd testing station. Photo: Getty Images

The CDHB is urging any Cantabrians who have Covid-19 symptoms - no matter how mild - to get a test after the Ministry of Health confirmed the virus was found in two new wastewater samples collected in Christchurch on Friday.

Over the weekend, more than 5400 Ciovid swabs were carried out at CDHB testing sites and via general practice teams across the Canterbury community.

CDHB emergency co-ordination centre controller Tracey Maisey said because of the four recently reported cases and the new wastewater detections, it is important the high testing rates continue.

"Free Covid-19 testing also continues to be available at some general practices, and at our three Community-Based Testing Centres," Maisey said.

"The current testing options available in the community have good capacity to respond to high demand throughout the region.

Community-Based Testing Centres in Canterbury:

You can check if your GP provides Covid testing by calling them or via the Healthpoint website.

Maisey says anyone who is displaying any Covid-19 symptoms or has visited a location of interest is encouraged to get tested.

"No appointment is necessary and testing is free for everyone.

"You don’t need a referral to attend a testing centre and you can drive-up or walk-in.

"Please be aware though that if it’s busy you may have to wait for your test.

"While not essential, we recommend you take your NHI number with you, which can speed up the process. Please arrive at least half an hour before the facility closes.

More information on testing can be found here.

Vaccinations

Maisey said the CDHB is also reminding people there are plenty of places to get vaccinated if they have not already.

"It’s important that we continue to improve vaccination coverage across Canterbury, as high vaccination rates will help protect our communities and keep people safe.

"Over 91 percent of our eligible population has now received at least one dose. We’re urging anyone yet to receive their vaccinations to get vaccinated to protect themselves and their whānau and our community."

A full list of clinics, including multiple walk-in options, can be found here: https://vaccinatecanterburywestcoast.nz/covid-19-vaccination-clinics-in-christchurch-canterbury-west-coast/.

There are currently 100+ community vaccination clinics open throughout Canterbury, many open weekends and late nights. You do not need to book for most of them. If you prefer a fixed time, you can book your vaccination at www.bookmyvaccine.covid19.health.nz or call 0800 28 29 26.