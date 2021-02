A motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a crash in Christchurch. Photo: George Heard

A road in central Christchurch was cleared this morning after a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash last night.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Matai St and Deans Ave about 9pm on Monday.

St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said one person was seriously injured.

The person was transported to Christchurch Hospital.

The road was cleared by about 6.30am today.