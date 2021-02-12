Friday, 12 February 2021

Chance to have your say on new Styx reserve names

    Two riverside reserves in Christchurch have been gifted names by a local rūnanga to reflect the significance of the area.

    But the public has a chance to comment on the changing of Styx River Reserve No. 2 and Kaputone Esplanade Reserve to Te Waoku Kahikatea and Te Waoku Kapuka, respectively.

    Once residents comments have been collected the Waipapa/Papanui-Innes Community Board will consider the proposal.

    The new names follow extensive planting work by Christchurch City Council staff and volunteer groups.

    Christchurch City Council head of parks Andrew Rutledge said that both names recognise plants and trees flourishing in the reserves.

    "It’s important to highlight connections to the area, reflecting the history and significance of the wider Styx area," he said.

    "Waoku Kapuka references the prolific natural regeneration of kapuka/broadleaf along Ka Putahi Creek within the reserve, while Waoku Kahikatea acknowledges more than 3000 kahikatea planted in that area.

    "Volunteers have contributed significantly to enhancing and developing these reserves - off Guthries Rd, Marshland, and Radcliffe Rd, Belfast - and we need to acknowledge the importance of these areas with appropriate names."

    You can make a comment on the name proposals via email by Sunday, February 28.

