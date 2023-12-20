Chance of heat alert ahead of weather turn

Photo: Getty

Heat alerts are possible as temperatures rise across the country, with Christchurch expected to hit 30 deg C.

MetService meteorologist John Law said Wednesday would start off warm with a muggy night and continue to heat up in most places as the day progressed.

"Do keep an eye on yourself, make sure you stay hydrated, watch out for your friends and family and do seek shade in the heat of the day as well."

Some wet weather could be expected to head towards Fiordland through to Stewart Island, Law said.

"Some heavy falls of rain are not out of the question in through Fiordland, but you can see most of the wet weather being kept way down across the southern parts of the country and for many of us, it's a dry and fine day and a hot one as well.

"That's really the most amount of rainfall we'll find on these charts over the next day or two. For many of us, it's a dry looking story beneath that high pressure still lingering across the top of North Island."

Law said the eastern side of both the North Island and South Island would really catch the heat.

The east coast of the North Island could reach 29 deg C, while Christchurch could hit 30 deg C and Ashburton, 31 deg C.

Auckland was expected to hit 25 deg C and Hamilton, 27 deg C.

MetService is currently trailing a 'heat alert' system in 46 centres for unusually hot days.

Law said Wellington was not likely to get into the 20s but it was a "fine looking day".

Te Whatu Ora also issued a warning for Cantabrians as "scorching temperatures" were expected to hit the region.

Canterbury was predicted to hit 31 deg C on Thursday, it said.

Canterbury Medical Officer of Health Dr Matt Reid said the warm weather may be welcome, but it could also be dangerous.

"It's especially important to stay out of the sun where possible, avoid extreme physical exertion, and ensure pets and people are not left alone in stationary cars.

"While we are all vulnerable to hot temperatures, some people are particularly at risk. This includes the elderly, infants and children, women who are pregnant, people suffering from chronic, acute and severe illness."

Reid reiterated the importance of being sun smart and suggested people avoid going outside in the hottest part of the day.

Looking ahead to Christmas Day, MetService's extended forecast was looking dreary for many places.

Christchurch was expected to have showers, clearing to some cloud and light winds.

Auckland was expected to be partly cloudy with rain developing and northerlies while Wellington was predicted to have rain with strong northwesterlies.

Queenstown was expected to be fine with southwesterlies, and Dunedin was the same.

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris this week confirmed rain could spoil some people's Christmas plans - but there was still time for a reprieve.

"We might not just see rain on the west coast of the South Island, it might even be spreading up into the North Island, but the typical hot spots, the eastern parts of the South Island, and the North Island, up in the Bay of Plenty, do look like the most likely places to have settled weather next Monday, but we are still a wee way out."

Ferris said certainty of the weather would become clearer as the week went on.

He suggested people wait a few more days before planning to hold their Christmas Day celebrations indoors or outdoors.

This story was first published by RNZ