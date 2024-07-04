Thursday, 4 July 2024

Charges laid in relation to illicit tobacco sales

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Customs says it has confiscated approximately 80 kilograms of tobacco along with equipment to manufacture cigarettes. Photo: Supplied / Customs
    The steady creep of widely available black market cigarettes is costing the country millions of dollars in lost tobacco product revenue.

    Over the last 18 months a Customs team investigating illicit tobacco has made 17 arrests and laid around 140 charges, RNZ reported this morning.

    This represents $9 million of revenue evasion on contraband for that period.

    In the latest case, charges have been laid after a sophisticated illegal tobacco processing factory in Christchurch was busted.

    Chief customs officer, fraud and prohibition Nigel Barnes says it's a nationwide problem and if you are in a reasonably sized town there will be somewhere you can obtain illicit tobacco.