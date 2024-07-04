Charges laid in relation to illicit tobacco sales

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The steady creep of widely available black market cigarettes is costing the country millions of dollars in lost tobacco product revenue.
Over the last 18 months a Customs team investigating illicit tobacco has made 17 arrests and laid around 140 charges, RNZ reported this morning.
This represents $9 million of revenue evasion on contraband for that period.
In the latest case, charges have been laid after a sophisticated illegal tobacco processing factory in Christchurch was busted.
Chief customs officer, fraud and prohibition Nigel Barnes says it's a nationwide problem and if you are in a reasonably sized town there will be somewhere you can obtain illicit tobacco.