Charges laid in relation to illicit tobacco sales

Customs says it has confiscated approximately 80 kilograms of tobacco along with equipment to manufacture cigarettes. Photo: Supplied / Customs

The steady creep of widely available black market cigarettes is costing the country millions of dollars in lost tobacco product revenue.

Over the last 18 months a Customs team investigating illicit tobacco has made 17 arrests and laid around 140 charges, RNZ reported this morning.

This represents $9 million of revenue evasion on contraband for that period.

In the latest case, charges have been laid after a sophisticated illegal tobacco processing factory in Christchurch was busted.

Chief customs officer, fraud and prohibition Nigel Barnes says it's a nationwide problem and if you are in a reasonably sized town there will be somewhere you can obtain illicit tobacco.