Chch man appears in court charged with manslaughter after motorcyclist's death

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Robert Burns Hutcheon, 70, from Lyttleton, was killed while riding his motorcycle on State Highway 1 near Sefton, North Canterbury, on April 30.
He was described by his family as a “very kind and gentle man”.
On Friday, Paul Christopher Laxon appeared in the High Court at Christchurch via audio-visual link before Justice Cameron Mander.
Laxon is charged with manslaughter and drug-related charges.
Laxon pleaded not guilty to the charges.
A tentative two-week trial date has been set for February 2025.
Laxon was remanded in custody on November 24.
A relative of Hutcheon gave the Herald a brief statement on Thursday.
“We miss Rob so much, he was a good man.”
A second person was seriously injured in the crash and was transported to Christchurch Hospital by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter.
By Sam Sherwood