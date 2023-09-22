Friday, 22 September 2023

Chch man appears in court charged with manslaughter after motorcyclist's death

    Paul Christopher Laxon. Photo: Facebook
    A man has appeared in court charged with manslaughter following the death of a Christchurch man who was killed while riding his motorcycle.

    Robert Burns Hutcheon, 70, from Lyttleton, was killed while riding his motorcycle on State Highway 1 near Sefton, North Canterbury, on April 30.

    He was described by his family as a “very kind and gentle man”.

    On Friday, Paul Christopher Laxon appeared in the High Court at Christchurch via audio-visual link before Justice Cameron Mander.

    Laxon is charged with manslaughter and drug-related charges.

    Laxon pleaded not guilty to the charges.

    A tentative two-week trial date has been set for February 2025.

    Laxon was remanded in custody on November 24.

    A relative of Hutcheon gave the Herald a brief statement on Thursday.

    “We miss Rob so much, he was a good man.”

    A second person was seriously injured in the crash and was transported to Christchurch Hospital by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

    By Sam Sherwood

    NZ Herald

