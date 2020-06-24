Wednesday, 24 June 2020

Chch man fined for docking puppies' tails

    A Christchurch man has been fined and prosecuted by the SPCA for docking the tails of two 10-week-old boxer puppies.

     

    Geoffery Clark admitted he removed a portion of the tails when the puppies were only three to four days old. 

    He was ordered to pay a $400 fine plus $300 in court and legal fees for performing the illegal act.

    SPCA chief executive Andre Midgen said in a press release “these puppies suffered as a result of their home surgery procedure”.

    “Tail docking is only able to be legally performed by a veterinarian or vet student under supervision, and only for therapeutic purposes, not for breed specific or cosmetic purposes,” she said.

    Clark took the two puppies to a vet for their vaccinations last year. This led to the SPCA being alerted after the vet noticed the puppies' tails had been artificially shortened.

    SPCA inspectors visited Clark's property, where they observed one of the puppies as the other had been sold. 

