Wednesday, 16 September 2020

11.15 am

Chch police chase: Person on the run after fleeing on foot from crashed car

    1. Star News
    2. Christchurch

    The vehicle was heading the wrong way up Blenheim Rd in Christchurch. Photo: Google
    A manhunt is under way after a fleeing vehicle tore through the streets of Christchurch this morning.

    Police say they tried to pull over a car about 8.30am on Wainui St in Riccarton - but the driver fled.

    The officers quickly abandoned the chase due to the manner of driving, police said.

    A witness said he was almost hit by a brown Ford Falcon driving up the wrong side of Blenheim Rd.

    Police say the car crashed into a parked vehicle on Middleton Rd, and the driver and a passenger fled on foot.

    The driver was caught and arrested near the scene. A search is still under way for the other person.

     

