Chch police chase: Person on the run after fleeing on foot from crashed car

The vehicle was heading the wrong way up Blenheim Rd in Christchurch. Photo: Google

A manhunt is under way after a fleeing vehicle tore through the streets of Christchurch this morning.

Police say they tried to pull over a car about 8.30am on Wainui St in Riccarton - but the driver fled.

The officers quickly abandoned the chase due to the manner of driving, police said.

A witness said he was almost hit by a brown Ford Falcon driving up the wrong side of Blenheim Rd.

Police say the car crashed into a parked vehicle on Middleton Rd, and the driver and a passenger fled on foot.

The driver was caught and arrested near the scene. A search is still under way for the other person.