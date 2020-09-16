Chch police chase: Person on the run after fleeing on foot from crashed car

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Police say they tried to pull over a car about 8.30am on Wainui St in Riccarton - but the driver fled.
The officers quickly abandoned the chase due to the manner of driving, police said.
A witness said he was almost hit by a brown Ford Falcon driving up the wrong side of Blenheim Rd.
Police say the car crashed into a parked vehicle on Middleton Rd, and the driver and a passenger fled on foot.
The driver was caught and arrested near the scene. A search is still under way for the other person.