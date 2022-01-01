Saturday, 1 January 2022

Chch police investigating after 3-month-old hospitalised

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    The children's ward at Christchurch Hospital. Photo: RNZ
    The children's ward at Christchurch Hospital. Photo: RNZ
    A police investigation is under way after a three-month-old baby was brought into Christchurch Hospital with serious injuries on New Year's Eve.

    Detective Inspector Michael Ford said a scene examination was taking place at a home today on Cuffs Rd in Wainoi to help determine what had occurred.

    He said police were keen to speak with people who knew how the infant had come to suffer the non-accidental trauma.

    "We are appealing to anyone who may have information as to how the baby sustained the injuries to come forward and speak to us," he said.

    Anyone with information was asked to contact Christchurch Police on 105 and quote file number 211231/7575. They could also provide information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

    NZ Herald

     

     

    Sponsored Content

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter