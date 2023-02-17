Chch water charges protest: Gnome job too hard for Phil and Dawn

Phil Yarrall and his partner Amanda Stephens discuss mowing the berm with Phil and Dawn. Photo: Supplied

Water charges protestor Phil Yarrall has enlisted the Mr Fixit of Christchurch, Phil Mauger, and the mayor’s close ally, city council chief executive Dawn Baxendale.

The grass outside Yarrall’s place in Linwood hasn’t been mowed for more than four months as a protest against the city council “unfairly” charging him for water.

He expects to get a water bill very shortly, but said he won’t be paying it.

So as his campaign rolls along, Yarrall consulted Henry Sunderland, the well known gnomologist, and who should arrive at his Woodham Rd property – why Phil and Dawn, of course.

Said Yarrall: “The berm has become a bit of an eyesore and a fire hazard ... but then Phil and Dawn offered to help.

“Phil told me he’d like to mow the berm because he likes to get stuff done and he thinks water charges are unfair too, but it was a big job and, in the end, it was too hard.”

So the berms remain unmowed, but Yarrall has managed to keep his protest in the public eye with the help of Sunderland’s creations.

Yarrall says the city water charging rules are discriminatory.

‘I’m not sure we can do this,’ said Dawn. It was a big task and, in the end, Phil said it was too hard, Yarrall said.

Residents are given a free allowance of 700 litres a day, on average.

That’s about six showers a day, or the same as leaving the garden hose on full for about 45 minutes.

After that, ratepayers are invoiced $1.35 for every 1000 litres extra they use, based on meter readings taken every three months, but almost a quarter of households will not be charged at all.

That’s because they share meters with neighbours, so individual usage can’t be calculated.

Yarrall uses lots of water because his 700m2 property has a large vegetable garden, a glasshouse, more than 20 trees, plus seedlings and plants in pots.

Phil and Dawn. PHOTO: MATT SIMONS

The charges are unfair, he said.

"Our water comes from the same place dairy farmers and overseas water bottlers use for free.

"Growing our own food is better for our health and the environment, but the city council punishes us for it,” he said.

Sumner gnomologist Henry Sunderland with Phil and Dawn. Photo: Supplied

There is also no recognition of soil type by suburb, said Yarrall.

“A garden like ours, but in New Brighton with its sandy soil, would probably need twice the water.”

While Yarrall said he won’t be paying his water bill, he hopes Phil and Dawn may visit again – perhaps after the city council gets around to mowing the grass.

-By Tony Simons

