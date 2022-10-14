Firefighters are investigating a chemical explosion in Lincoln, south of Christchurch, after reports of a loud bang in the area.

The incident was reported just before 2.30pm and a fire truck from the Lincoln Station was sent to investigate.

An extensive search was conducted and the explosion was found to have been caused by a person who mixed two chemicals together at Robert Street.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said no one had been injured and there was no contamination.

The area was cordoned off while the site was being investigated.

The spokesperson said a small area around Robert Street would be unavailable for a short time.