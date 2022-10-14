Friday, 14 October 2022

Chemical explosion in Lincoln

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Firefighters are investigating a chemical explosion in Lincoln, south of Christchurch, after reports of a loud bang in the area.

    The incident was reported just before 2.30pm and a fire truck from the Lincoln Station was sent to investigate.

    An extensive search was conducted and the explosion was found to have been caused by a person who mixed two chemicals together at Robert Street.

    A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said no one had been injured and there was no contamination.

    The area was cordoned off while the site was being investigated.

    The spokesperson said a small area around Robert Street would be unavailable for a short time.

    RNZ