Child on scooter seriously hurt in St Albans

A scooter rider, reportedly a child, has been seriously injured in a crash with a car in Christchurch this afternoon.

The incident occurred about 5pm on Innes Rd in St Albans, Superintendent Lane Todd said.

Stuff is reporting the scooter rider was a primary school-aged child.

The patient was taken to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition, Stuff reports.

Traffic was affected for a time.

The police serious crash unit has been notified.