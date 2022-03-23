Child on scooter seriously hurt in St Albans

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A scooter rider, reportedly a child, has been seriously injured in a crash with a car in Christchurch this afternoon.
The incident occurred about 5pm on Innes Rd in St Albans, Superintendent Lane Todd said.
Stuff is reporting the scooter rider was a primary school-aged child.
The patient was taken to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition, Stuff reports.
Traffic was affected for a time.
The police serious crash unit has been notified.