Wednesday, 23 March 2022

Child on scooter seriously hurt in St Albans

    A scooter rider, reportedly a child, has been seriously injured in a crash with a car in Christchurch this afternoon.

    The incident occurred about 5pm on Innes Rd in St Albans, Superintendent Lane Todd said.

    Stuff is reporting the scooter rider was a primary school-aged child.

    The patient was taken to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition, Stuff reports.

    Traffic was affected for a time. 

    The police serious crash unit has been notified.

     

