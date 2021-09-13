Chilly snap as snow predicted

It appears winter is not quite finished with us yet.

Snow is forecast to fall to 400 metres about Banks Peninsula and 200m across parts of Otago and northern Southland tonight.

The temperature in Christchurch is also set to plummet tomorrow, with a high of just 8 deg C and a low of 2 deg C forecast for the city.

MetService meteorologist Andrew James said it was being brought by a standard cold southerly air-mass which would travel up the country later today.

He said the snow would be accompanied by showers and possible hail and thunder storms.

"It's a really kind of showery situation. It will be on and off, so there won't be significant accumulations.

"But it's going to get pretty chilly."

The snow was expected to affect the Lindis Pass (SH8), the Crown Range Rd and Milford Rd (SH94).

Tomorrow the weather was expected to be much more settled than it has been for the past three days.

