Chopper used to track stolen vehicles

Police used a helicopter to track a group of young people who stole two vehicles from a Christchurch property and went on a joy ride across the city.

A police spokesperson said the group stole two vehicles from a Memorial Ave property about 1pm on Thursday.

The vehicles were then seen being driven dangerously.

Police contracted a commercial helicopter to help track the vehicles as they were driven through Avonhead, Burnside and Sockburn.

One of the vehicles was then found abandoned on Avonhead Rd. Three offenders were located and charged.

Police are working to locate the remaining vehicle and identify the people involved in the incident.