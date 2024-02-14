Choppers fighting large fire on the Port Hills

Fire and Emergency New Zealand is responding to a large vegetation fire on Worsleys Road on Christchurch’s Port Hills.

A Fenz spokesperson said firefighters responded to the fire about 2.15pm.

“There are currently four trucks and two helicopters tackling the blaze, with more trucks on the way. The public is urged to stay away from the area to allow crews to work.

Photo: Lyn Bailey

“With helicopters in the air already, the public is also warned to not fly drones anywhere near the fire ground as this will mean the helicopters will have to be grounded, which will seriously impact our ability to control the spread of the fire.”

It is understood several properties have been evacuated.

Hoon Hay resident Matthew Comins said he could see the “massive fire” from his property.

Fenz said earlier that Canterbury has been put under extreme fire danger today.

Photo: Steve McCaughan

Cracroft resident Olga Whyte first noticed the fire at about 2.15pm and made a call to FENZ.

There are monsoon buckets and several helicopters at the scene.

Power is reportedly out in Woolston, Burwood, Aranui and Parklands.

Wind gusts up to 33km/h are hindering firefighters as are high temperatures of over 24 deg C.

In February 2017 wildfires broke out in the Port Hills, burning through a total of 1600ha. The blaze destroyed nine homes and damaged another five. It took 66 days before the fires were fully extinguished.

One life was lost - helicopter pilot Steve Askin, a war hero wounded in a five-hour shootout in 2011 after the Taliban stormed the InterContinental Hotel in Kabul.