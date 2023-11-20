Choppers, fire crews battle large blaze on Port Hills

At least four fire crews and three helicopters are battling a large blaze on Christchurch's Port Hills.

Residents reported the vegetation fire on the Heathcote Valley side of the Lyttelton Tunnel about 11am on Monday.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said four engines and three helicopters were at the scene.

The choppers are dousing the fire from the air.

Crews from the Woolston, Spreydon, Christchurch City, and the Anzac fire stations were sent to the scene about 11.17am.

A Waka Kotahi NZTA Canterbury spokesperson said State Highway 76 has been closed between Port Hills Rd and Chapmans Rd due to a fire. Police are currently managing traffic in the area.

Photo: Waka Kotahi NZTA Canterbury

"Road users are advised to use an alternative route," the spokesperson said.

Traffic is building and motorists are urged to avoid the Hillsborough and Port Hills Rd areas if possible.

Photo: Facebook / Sharleen Duncan

Photo: Facebook / Isaiah Van Duinen

Photo: Sharleen Duncan / Facebook

Photo: Isaiah Van Duinen

Photo: Facebook / Isaiah Van Duinen

Meanwhile, another vegetation fire is continuing to burn near Blenheim.

FENZ said the fire currently covers 2-3ha and several crews from across the area are at the scene.

Helicopters are also being used to fight the blaze.