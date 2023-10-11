Chris Hipkins confident Labour's 'momentum is building'

Chris Hipkins meeting a supporter in Christchurch on Wednesday. Photo: Nathan McKinnon / RNZ

There was a spring in the step of Labour leader Chris Hipkins as he arrived in Christchurch today buoyed by polling showing his party's campaign was gaining traction with voters.

The Guardian Essential Poll shows the election race is tightening. It still has the National Party in the lead - on 34 per cent support - while Labour nudged up to just over 30 per cent.

There are two polls coming out tonight - the 1News-Verian poll and Newshub.

At a media briefing later on Wednesday Hipkins said the party's internal polling was also showing Labour was picking up more support.

Hipkins was given a warm reception as he visited Hornby Hub in the west of the city.

As he walked around greeting supporters he repeated the phrase "momentum is building" several times to well-wishers.

One supporter said the latest poll was a huge boost for the party and he was confident of success for Labour come Saturday.

Labour supporters in Hornby. Photo: Nathan McKinnon / RNZ

Another voter said: "I think people are starting to realise all the cuts National are gong to make and it can only be a good thing that support for Labour is going up".

She said the party had done a lot for the city, especially in the earthquake-devastated east.

There was the odd dissident - one challenged Hipkins on the vaccine mandates while another man made the 'loser' gesture on his forehead as the Labour leader walked past.

At a media standup Hipkins took another dig at National's plan to restore interest deductability for property investors, claiming the party was "screwing the scrum" in favour of the wealthy to the detriment of low-income households where vulnerable children would be among the hardest hit.

Chris Hipkins stops to talk to supporters at the Hornby Hub. Photo: Nathan McKinnon / RNZ

He said he remained optimistic about Labour's chances of being returned to government.

"We have a huge momentum behind us and I think you are going to see in the coming days, as the majority of New Zealanders make up their minds how they are going to vote, our support is going to continue to increase."

He said the final election result might surprise a lot of people. The next 72 hours would be critical, he said.

He added that the party's internal polling was confirming the lift in support although he would not be releasing any of the figures.

He attributed the improvement to people seeing that a centre-right coalition would take the country backwards.

"Very few people benefit from National's tax cuts but everyone pays for them."

Chris Hipkins in a 100-year-old electric vehicle in Christchurch. Photo: RNZ / Nate McKinnon

He once again ruled out working with NZ First leader Winston Peters post-election.

He welcomed the endorsement of former prime minister Jacinda Ardern, who posted her support for a Labour administration today. In response to a journalist's question he said her endorsement was definitely a help, not a hindrance.

The press conference was held at EV City in Sydenham and Hipkins said it was appropriate because the Clean Car Discount had been Labour's most successful environmental initiative.

He made the most of a chance to drive a 100-year-old electric car, with the car's owner encouraging him to "give it some beans".

He rolled slowly forward at under 5km an hour, quipping he could drive it from the Hutt to Wellington but it would be a refreshing journey.

On a more serious note, he visited the Christchurch City Mission where he was surprised to hear 1800 food parcels a day go out to the needy in the lead-up to Christmas.

Hipkins organised one food parcel with specific instructions being provided by city mission staff as campaign manager Megan Woods remarked that he enjoyed packing boxes.