Chris Lynch to leave Newstalk ZB - reports

Newstalk ZB radio host Chris Lynch. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Popular Christchurch-based talk back radio broadcaster Chris Lynch is reportedly set to leave Newstalk ZB.

Stuff has reported lawyers and public relations staff are working on an exit deal with Lynch.

Lynch has been on leave from the popular Canterbury morning radio show recently, and Kerre Woodham has been filling in while he has been away.

Stuff has reported it understands the contractual difficulties between NZME, which owns the ZB network and the NZ Herald, and Lynch are around his activities outside his talkback show.

Lynch has hosted the show for nine years.