Christ Church Cathedral's youngest-ever Dean to lead ministry into 'new era'

Ben Truman. Photo: Supplied

Christ Church Cathedral has appointed its youngest-ever Dean - 37-year-old Reverend Canon Ben Truman.

Truman is set to leave his current role as the Vicar of Opawa-St Martins (St Mark’s, Opawa) to take up the job.

Bishop Peter Carrell said Truman’s appointment ushers in a "new era of leadership, fresh perspectives, and a commitment to fostering a strong sense of family and community within the heart of Christchurch".

The Dean is responsible for the worship and ministry at the Cathedral and leadership of its mission to the city of Christchurch, which is currently undertaken at the Transitional Cathedral.

Said Carrell: "Ben brings to the role huge intelligence, a warm and approachable manner, and theological and pastoral insight into the ways of God in relation to humanity.

"He's already a proven leader in our diocese and for seven years has been a Canon of the Christ Church Cathedral Chapter, the governing body of the Cathedral.

"The Cathedral is focused on being available for all kinds of special and civic occasions, alongside diocesan events. Ben is very familiar with the values and aspirations of our Cathedral community.

"He also understands the importance of nurturing both the spiritual and familial bonds that unite the Christchurch community,” said Bishop Peter.

Truman is a devoted family man. He and his wife Johannah have three children - Edward, 4, Toby, 2, and Thomas, 1.

Truman said he is "delighted and humbled to be serving in this role at such an important time in the Cathedral’s history".

"The Cathedral is a place where all people can feel spiritually at home," he said.

"I am excited about re-establishing the Cathedral in the Square as central to the heart of the city and the Diocese.

"I want the Cathedral to be an inclusive space for everyone, a place of welcome and hospitality, irrespective of people’s faith or beliefs.

"We are more than halfway through the Cathedral’s rebuild.

"In four years’ time it will reopen its doors and continue to play its key part in our city’s identity."

Photo: Supplied

Truman grew up in Greymouth. He said he felt the call to the ministry even at high school. But first he worked as a high school drama teacher and spent three years at Burnside High School.

Truman says will miss the St Mark’s community, but believes being "Dean of Christ Church Cathedral is the best job in the world".

Truman replaces Dean Lawrence Kimberley who was in the role from 2015 to May.

Truman's installation ceremony as Dean will take place in December.