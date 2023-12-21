Christchurch Adventure Park to host MTB summer series

Christchurch mountain biker Sam Blenkinsop has signed up for the March event. Photo: Crankworx

Christchurch Adventure Park is gearing up to host mountain biking excellence when the internationally renowned Crankworx Summer Series visits the city for the first time in March.

While this is the first time Christchurch will host the series, it is the third time the event will be held in New Zealand, following previous trips to Queenstown in the last two years.

Adventure Park general manager Anne Newman said she can’t wait to showcase the park to an international audience.

“Crankworx is such a fun and exciting event on the riding calendar,” she said.

“This will not only inspire the younger generation but provide an unforgettable experience for riders and spectators alike.”

NZ Major Events has committed to hosting the series yearly until 2027, with Christchurch locked in for 2024.

Said ChristchurchNZ head of major events Karena Finnie: “We are looking forward to Crankworx Summer Series coming to Ōtautahi Christchurch, we can’t wait for both residents and visitors to join us for a special weekend of balance and play at Christchurch Adventure Park.

“The exceptional quality of the competition coupled with Christchurch being a world-class mountain bike destination makes this an event you don’t want to miss.”

A new downhill mountain biking track will be built for use in the event, which will offer riders the chance to race in a Category 1 event sanctioned by the Union Cycliste Internationale – the governing body for mountain biking.

Canterbury-based rider Sam Blenkinsop has already signed up for the event and will be joined by a host of international stars announced in January.

A permanent head-to-head pump track has also been commissioned in collaboration with ChristchurchNZ which Crankworx says reflects the dedicated commitment to the mountain bike community in Canterbury.

UCI World Cup qualification points will also be available to riders aspiring to qualify to race on the World Cup circuit.

Said event director Ariki Tibble: “With a world-class venue in the Christchurch Adventure Park we believe we have the recipe for an escalated Crankworx experience for New Zealanders in 2024.”

The Crankworx Summer Series will be held from March 1-3.