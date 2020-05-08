Christchurch Adventure Park ready to reopen, again

tyler_brooker_airtearoa.jpg Once Christchurch Adventure Park reopens in level 2, the opening hours over winter will be 11am- 7pm Wednesdays and Fridays, 11am-5pm Thursdays, and 10am- 4pm at weekends. Photo: Christchurch Adventure Park

The Christchurch Adventure Park is preparing for its third opening in its four-and-a-half-year history when the country moves into the next phase of its Covid-19 response.

The park has been closed since New Zealand entered level 3 on March 23.

"Under the alert level 2 guidelines outlined by the Prime Minister yesterday, the park will be able to open all of its facilities and activities as soon as New Zealand moves out of Alert Level 3, including our riding and walking trails, the zipline experience and our café," park general manager Anne Newman said.

"We cannot wait to open the gates again, particularly with this being the second time we've been forced to close in three years for reasons outside of our control!

"We have had staff working on the trails during alert level 3, so riders are going to love experiencing the improvements to their favourite trails when they return to the Park.

"In addition, there will be some new features for people to check out at the park, including a new walking trail in the trees that, once completed at the end of this month, will mean we have a full loop trail for walkers in the park.

"The café has been freshened up with a new winter menu ready to roll out as soon as it reopens, and the heated deck will be the perfect place to wind down after a walk, ride or zipline.

"We have something new for riders too. Our own survey conducted during lockdown showed that many people have been using their bikes as a form of fitness, family time and wellness over the last couple of months.

"The Christchurch Adventure Park will be a great place for people to continue that activity, particularly with the addition of a new Beginners' Loop behind the café that is close to complete. This will provide the perfect stepping stone for newer riders or those who regularly ride at places like Bottle Lake Forest and McLeans Island.

"Customers will be able to test their skills on this new loop and gain some confidence before heading up the hill to do the Green Trail, making the riding trails at CAP more accessible than ever for riders of all abilities," Newman said.

"We are also making changes to our opening hours to align with demand, by introducing two night rides over winter on Wednesdays and Fridays so that people can still get out for some runs after work until 7pm and then enjoy a bite to eat or refreshment in the café afterwards.

"Another change that we are making in the interests of being accessible for as wide an audience as possible, is allowing e-bikes on the chairlift for the first time," Newman said.

You can get a glimpse of the new features and improved trails at the park this weekend when the existing walking trails will be opened between 8am and 4pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Walkers are reminded that they need to observe the physical distancing rules at all times, and those using the uphill trail will need to be prepared to also walk back down as the chairlift will not be operating.

Once the park reopens in level 2, the opening hours over winter will be 11am-7pm on Wednesdays and Fridays, 11am-5pm on Thursdays, and 10am-4pm weekends. The park will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

"All necessary safety measures will be taken to ensure that customers can feel safe to make the most of the park, such as physical distancing in the café, on trails and while using the chairlift, and thorough cleaning of all facilities and equipment including a cleaning down of the chairlift bar after every rotation.

"Customers will be able to feel assured that we are doing everything we can to protect their physical health at this time, while they use the natural surrounds and active wellness opportunities here at the Park to look after their mental health," Newman said.

"The park is looking better than ever right now and the trails are in mint condition, so we can't wait to get our customers back in here and see the place buzzing with activity again."