Christchurch Airport evacuated after 'item of interest' found

Police and aviation security have evacuated the domestic terminal at Christchurch Airport this morning.

The Aviation Security Service said one of its officers identified what appears to be an "improvised explosive device (IED)" at one of the airport security screening points on Thursday morning.

The area was isolated before police arrived.

Avsec’s explosive detector dogs are at the airport. They are trained to sniff out any potential explosives or explosive materials.

Each EDD team consists of one dog and a handler.

A police spokesperson said they were made aware at 8am and confirmed an item of interest had been located at the airport.

The domestic terminal has been evacuated as a precaution, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said it was not a bomb threat.

"An item of interest has been located at Christchurch Airport. Police were made aware around 8am."

Flights are still landing at the airport.

One traveller named Lance said he was at the airport to catch a flight back to Auckland.

"We were upstairs in the Koru Lounge and there was an announcement to say evacuate the building immediately. The sirens went off," he said.

"We were waiting for a flight. It was meant to go at 9.10am but I doubt it. It could be a couple of hours."

-Additional reporting NZ Herald

Christchurch Airport has been evacuated. Photo: George Heard



