Christchurch Airport holds drop-in sessions to ease tension over Tarras airport plan

Christchurch Airport managers have begun drop-in sessions with Central Otago residents to defuse opposition over a new airport.

The company plans to open a 2.2km runway for jet aircraft with $45 million spent so far on 750ha of land near the small village of Tarras.

A Christchurch Airport spokeswoman said the question and answer sessions began on Tuesday and are part of its planned engagement with the community.

She said they want to ease tensions with the community about the project.

Another session was due to be held on Wednesday at the Tarras Community Hall from noon.

A Wanaka group denies its opposition to the new airport is just residents protecting their patch.

Wanaka Stakeholders Group chairman Michael Ross said this is about a company reclaiming lost business from the earthquakes.

"A company like Christchurch International Airport, of course, trying to reclaim their market share from Auckland International Airport which owns 24.9 per cent of Queenstown."

Ross said the community is strongly against the airport.

"In a nutshell, they're not welcome but the problem that we've got is there is a very small community in Tarras who will find it hard to find the corporate might of a company like Christchurch International Airport."

The group objects to greenhouse gases from extra aircraft traffic and its impact on a pristine environment.