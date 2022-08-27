Christchurch arrest related to crackdown on gangs

A 25-year-old woman is accused of conspiring to commit burglaries of several businesses in Christchurch.

Police said she was accused of conspiring with a 36-year-old man, who was a patched Mongols gang member at the time.

Her arrest adds to a growing list associated with Operation Cobalt, a nationwide crackdown on organised crime.

He was arrested earlier this year and charged with blackmail, possession of a restricted weapon, and drug dealing.

Police have now also charged him with receiving stolen property.

They said it was alleged he was in possession of a car transporter trailer valued at $40,000, which had been stolen from a business in Christchurch on June 20 this year.

Since his arrest, police had become aware of more instances of intimidation and blackmail allegedly carried out by the Mongols gang.

The woman is set to appear in Christchurch District Court on August 29 and the man will appear before the court on September 14.

The police investigation is ongoing and further charges are being considered.