Christchurch barber gives inspirational talk over breakfast

North Canterbury mayors have been inspired by the latest Big Brothers Big Sisters breakfast.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of North Canterbury programme manager Ellie Le Gros meets speaker Matt Brown and Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon. Photo: David Hill / North Canterbury News

Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon and Marie Black, of Hurunui, say they were inspired by the message from internationally acclaimed Christchurch barber and hair artist Matt Brown, a campaigner against domestic violence.

They were among the more than 200 people at the North Canterbury fundraising breakfast in Rangiora last week.

‘‘I know I could speak for everyone in the room when I say it was a truly inspiring talk,’’ Mr Gordon said.

‘‘Matt is using his own experiences to help others, particularly men.

‘‘It was a very raw, but hugely insightful and inspiring talk and I enjoyed meeting and talking with Matt.’’

Mrs Black said Mr Brown’s message of ‘‘changing the narrative’’ resonated with her.

Mr Brown said he had forgiven his own father for abuse when he was child, because he wanted to be a good father to his own children.

‘‘I do it daily for my sake because what we don’t deal with, we transfer. When I first held my child in my hands I realised ‘why would anyone want to harm this beautiful thing’.’’

He said family violence was a ‘‘we’’ problem which existed across all communities.

‘Monsters are not born, they are created from years of trauma, systemic failures, racism, the list goes on.’’

Family violence had cost the taxpayer $80 billion in the last 10 years, he said.

The police received 111 calls about family violence every four minutes during Covid, but many people never sought help, he said.

‘‘My advice would be to reach out to people. I’m tired of this narrative for people to reach out to seek help.

‘‘What are we doing? What are we doing as a community, are you reaching out to people, being inquisitive and asking them how they really are?’’

Big Brothers mentors were ‘‘super heroes’’ in connecting with young people, he said.

Mr Brown gained international acclaim after shaving the image of the rapper 2Pac into a friend’s hair.

He is the author of "She Is Not Your Rehab", has created a barbering programme which is taught in men’s prisons, and is an ambassador for the "It’s Not OK" campaign.

A highlight of the morning was Milena Moore (9), of Pegasus, speaking about her experiences with her Big Sister mentor Debs Taylor-Hayhurst.

Among the items auctioned during the breakfast was a signed Crusaders jersey and a signed copy of former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s valedictory speech, the latter being purchased by former Waimakariri Mayor David Ayers.

-By David Hill

Local Democracy Reporter

■ Public interest journalism funded through New Zealand on Air.