Christchurch BMX club gets go-ahead to build new pump track

A Christchurch BMX club has been given approval to build a brand new, sealed pump track at Bexley Reserve.

It will be funded and built by the North Avon Christchurch BMX Club which will then gift the facility to Christchurch City Council.

On Wednesday, the Waitai Coastal-Burwood Community Board approved construction of the track, along with a wider concept plan for Bexley Reserve.

The club is already based at the reserve and the 2500m2 pump track will be built on a piece of land next to its existing BMX track.

Photo: Velo Solutions via Newsline

The track will be part of a bigger redevelopment of the reserve, which will include a learn-to-ride cycle safety facility and a new playground.

Board chairman Kelly Barber called it a "win-win for the club and the community".

"Once built, the pump track will be available for use by all park visitors with any skill level and on any kind of wheels whether that be bike, scooter, skateboard and even wheelchair."

The track plan incorporates two loops, one of which will be wheelchair inclusive.

"Pump tracks are becoming increasingly popular with Kiwi kids so I really think it does meet a need and it’s going to be of lasting benefit to the community," Barber said.

"There’s certainly been strong community support for the idea which is fantastic."

The BMX club is fundraising to meet the costs of construction, which is due to get under way later this year.