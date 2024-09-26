Christchurch car workshop fire spread from pile of rubbish

Firefighters believe a blaze at a Christchurch car workshop on Thursday morning spread from a pile of waste and general rubbish - but it is still not clear how it started.

Emergency services were called to the fire at Auto Inspection Services on Colombo St, Sydenham, shortly before 4.30am.

Fire and Emergency NZ issued a text alert about 8am, telling people to remain indoors while the smoke from the fire billowed across the city.

"We have sent an Emergency Mobile Alert to residents and businesses in Sydenham, Addington and Spreydon to advise them to continue to remain indoors if possible," a Fenz spokesperson said.

The fire has been contained but was still burning this morning. Photo: Photo: Nathan Mckinnon / RNZ

"Keep doors and windows shut. Be mindful of using air conditioning units as these can bring smoke into your home or business.

"If you have any health concerns please call Healthline or 111 in an emergency."

Fenz incident controller Dave Key said the large fire was contained but still burning at 9.30am.

Up to 50 firefighters and 10 fire engines battled the blaze this morning.

Key said they now know the fire began in a pile of waste and general rubbish but are still investigating what caused it.

Photo: Supplied / Jorge Villazon-Leon

He said roads around the workshop will be closed for much of the day but crews aim to get at least part of Colombo St reopened by about 10am.

Fire crews will be at the scene all day and will be using heavy machinery to turn over debris at the site to stifle the fire.

That may mean the smoke would be coming and going throughout the day, Key said.

Businesses located in the same area as the workshop would be affected by the smoke.

No injuries have been reported.