Christchurch Central MP publishes protest video

Duncan Webb. Photo: RNZ / Samuel Rillstone

Christchurch Central Labour MP Duncan Webb published a video online featuring pro-Palestinian protesters chanting at the prime minister: "How many kids did you kill today?"

It comes at an incendiary time at Parliament as MPs debate several contentious and emotive issues with both sides accusing the other of inflaming tensions.

The Instagram video, posted by Webb on Friday, showed protesters marching through Christchurch holding flags and signs - some reading "Boycott Israel" or "Gaza is the Palestinian Holocaust".

The clip began with the chant: "Hey [Christopher] Luxon, what do you say? How many kids did you kill today?"

It went on to show Webb addressing the protesters, calling for an end to the demonisation of Palestinians and "the racism that underpins this entire conflict".

"Stop the apartheid, the fundamentally racist premise that is the state of Israel, that divides the state on racist lines," Webb said.

"Stop the hunger. Stop the use of starvation as a weapon of war. Stop the blockade of aid, of water, of electricity, of the fundamentals of life to the people of Gaza.

"Stop the occupation. Stop the illegal taking of land."

RNZ asked Webb on Wednesday morning whether creating and sharing the video of the chant was appropriate.

"They're not words I would use, but there are very strong feelings out there," Webb said in a statement.

"I certainly think the government should take a much stronger stance on the conflict."

Speaking on Morning Report on Wednesday, Labour leader Chris Hipkins had blamed Prime Minister Christopher Luxon in part for the poor behaviour and culture at Parliament.

"The prime minister certainly doesn't lead by example when it comes to not using inflammatory political rhetoric and not attacking people in an ad hominem way, which he does on a near daily basis."

Comment has been sought from the PM's office.

Webb has courted controversy on social media before.

In May, he apologised and deleted a tweeted jibe at ACT leader David Seymour: "Do you think [Seymour] doesn't like humus because it's too close to [Hamas]?"

Separately on Wednesday, Labour issued a statement calling for the coalition to ban government agencies from purchasing goods or services from Israel's illegal settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territories of Gaza and the West Bank.

The International Court of Justice has ruled Israel's continued presence in the territories is unlawful. Labour says, as a result, action needs to be taken.

Webb shared Labour's statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, adding: "we need a stronger stance from Luxon".