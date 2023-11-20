Christchurch City Council chief executive quits, citing personal reasons

Dawn Baxendale tendered her resignation as city council chief executive on November 6. Photo: Newsline

Christchurch City Council chief executive Dawn Baxendale has resigned 11 months before her contract was due to end.

Baxendale, who tendered her resignation on November 6, took up the chief executive role in October 2019. She moved to Christchurch from England where she held senior local government positions, including Birmingham City Council chief executive.

Her five-year contract at Christchurch City Council was set to end in October next year. Baxendale says she is leaving before her contract expires for personal reasons.

She has decided not to reapply for a further five-year contract.

“The council is developing its Long-Term Plan for the next 10 years and it is appropriate for a new manager to lead the organisation through the development and implementation of this plan,” she says.

“I leave feeling extremely proud of what we have achieved at the council over the past four years during what has been a very challenging time.

"At all times I have been very mindful of my responsibility to councillors, staff and residents of our wonderful city.

"My emphasis has always been on delivering services to our residents, while at the same time ensuring prudent financial management.

“I have enjoyed working for both the council and the city. I would like to thank the very dedicated staff I have worked alongside for their support and their commitment to residents.”

Phil Mauger.

Christchurch Mayor Phil Mauger said the city council accepted Baxendale’s resignation at its meeting on Wednesday (November 15) where it also discussed the next steps in the recruitment of a new chief executive.

“During her time at the council, Dawn has overseen significant decisions for our city,” Mauger says.

“There have also been major challenges and opportunities for the council including the Covid pandemic and lockdown, the development of Te Kaha and improving the council’s credit rating with Standard and Poors.

"Dawn’s leadership helped us get through these tough times and seize the opportunities.”

"I want to note my personal thanks for her service, integrity and hard work during her time here in Christchurch.

"We wish her and her husband Scott and family all the very best for the next chapter."

Baxendale’s last day will coincide with the end of her annual leave on November 30.

Mary Richardson - who is the general manager citizens and community and acting general manager infrastructure, planning and regulatory services - has been appointed interim chief executive.

Richardson will hold the role until a new chief executive is appointed. The city council will now start the recruitment process to replace Baxendale.