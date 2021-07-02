Christchurch city councillors line up to replace Dalziel

Andrew Turner, left, and Phil Mauger are considering mayoral campaigns. Photo: Christchurch City Council

Several Christchurch city councillors are weighing up making a bid for the mayoralty now that Lianne Dalziel has ruled out serving another term.

The current mayor said she can't face running another election campaign without her late husband, Rob Davison.

"The two words that I would use (to describe Rob) are 'unconditional support'. He was someone I would come home to and share my thoughts on the course of the day," she said.

"So, it's difficult without having that on your side. It's something that I got very used to, and I can't imagine doing a campaign on my own."

On the streets of the central city, many people praised her.

People RNZ spoke to said they thought she had done an amazing job and it was a shame to see her go.

Behind the scenes, councillors are already jockeying for her position.

Deputy Mayor Andrew Turner has made it clear he is considering making a run for the job.

"My expectation is that I will put my name forward but I'm not in a position to make a formal announcement about that at the moment," he said.

"There are a number of things I need to consider, before we can get to a point of making a formal announcement."

Councillor for Fendalton Ward James Gough is also considering putting his name forward.

He said the mayor needs to be someone who can inspire the necessary support to make changes.

"You wouldn't just want to do it because you enjoyed wearing some chains," he said.

"You want be able to have people around the table that you believe in, that you know are there to drive real change for the city.

"So, there's no point in being there if you can't impact change, otherwise you'd be a pretty useless mayor and being a useless mayor doesn't really appeal to me."

Aaron Keown.

Councillor for Harewood Ward Aaron Keown has already decided who he would back: first-time councillor Phil Mauger.

"Phil's the sort of person that gets stuff done," Keown said.

"I've been in Phil's ear saying, 'Look, if you run I will back you'. I like the cut of his jib, I like the way get things done. I see him as more of a people's person."

Keown said residents sat up and took notice after Mauger, a councillor for the Burwood Ward, dug an unauthorised trench on Pages Road in the east of the city- fixing a 10-year flooding problem overnight.

"He got himself in a bit of trouble, but he got the job done," Keown said.

"I think a lot of people started saying, 'Hey, this is the type of person we want to see run for mayor'. So, he started being asked pretty early on, and he's not ruled it out."

But Mauger won't be drawn on whether he is running just yet.

"I'm definitely thinking about it, I haven't made my mind up for sure yet, but it's very much on the radar," he said.

"There's a lot of people asking me, so I think the time is right to be able to jump into the boat."

On the streets of the country's second biggest city, there are mixed views on who should be the next mayor.

One person backs Turner, another said an ex-chief executive should take the job.

And one resident just wants someone who will keep the city trucking forwards.

With the election still 18 months away, there is plenty of time for other contenders to make a bid for the mayoral chains.