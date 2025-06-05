Christchurch college student to be disciplined after Uber incident

Photo: RNZ / Nate McKinnon

A St Andrew’s College student is facing disciplinary action after he was allegedly filmed trying to assault an Uber driver.

A video of the incident is circulating on social media. It involved four young people in an Uber a few weeks ago.

The footage shows the student getting into the front of an Uber and three other teenagers getting into the back, Stuff reported.

The student appears to yell and swear at the driver. He is then seen trying to punch the driver, before falling out of the car onto the ground.

In a statement to the NZ Herald, St Andrew’s College rector Mark Wilson said: “We are aware of a recent incident involving one of our students, who was part of a group of four young people captured in a video circulating online in an interaction with an Uber driver.”

He said it had been a “distressing experience” for everyone involved.

Wilson said the school was taking the matter seriously and had addressed it with the student and their family.

“The student’s involvement is not aligned with our school’s values and expectations, and appropriate disciplinary action has been taken in accordance with our policies.

“We acknowledge that this has been a distressing experience for all involved, and we are committed to supporting learning and accountability through this process.

“We hope this incident serves as an important reminder of the responsibilities we all share in upholding respectful and appropriate behaviour in our community.”

Wilson said the incident took place during a weekend when the student was on leave from the boarding house, NZ Herald reported.

Due to privacy obligations, St Andrew’s could not comment on any details of the disciplinary action taken, he said.