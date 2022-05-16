Monday, 16 May 2022

Christchurch convenience store targeted in ram-raid

    A convenience store appears to have been the target of another ram-raid in Christchurch.

    The front doors of Barkers' Convenience Store in Hornby were pushed into the shop by a vehicle.

    Police say they received a report of a burglary on Witham St about 5.30am on Monday. Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.

    It follows a ram-raid at a dairy in Halswell on Friday.

    Police were notified of an attempted burglary at the On The Spot on Hamill Rd at 3.43am.

    A vehicle was located at the scene but it didn't appear anything was taken from the premises.

    Meanwhile, a vehicle linked to a smash and grab north of Auckland was later caught by police trying to drive on to the wrong side of the motorway last night.

