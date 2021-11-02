Christchurch Conversations: Climate change goals to be discussed at weekend event

Questions around climate goals will be explored this weekend as part of the Christchurch Conversations: Towards 2030 series.

What would the world be like if you could get most of what you need for everyday life within a 15-minute walk or bike ride? Photo: Newsline

The series, in which Christchurch City Council is a partner, looks at how climate goals can be achieved as a city.

This weekend’s first event begins at 1.30pm on Saturday at Tūranga with a presentation on 15 Minute Neighbourhoods, exploring ideas of liveability, community, density and reducing emissions.

The speakers will include architect and planner James Lunday and transport planner Hamid Mirbaha. Te Pūtahi director Dr Jessica Halliday will then talk about the idea of Christchurch as a city of 15-minute neighbourhoods and what that would mean for people’s lives and for the planet.

A second event on Sunday at 1.30pm – also at Tūranga - will focus on Moving Around a 21st Century and look at ways we can decarbonise travel. Speakers at this event include Stewart Gibbon, the general manager for public transport at Environment Canterbury, and transport experts Professor Simon Kingham and Caroline Shaw.

There will also be an Info Expo from 11am to 1pm, where people can explore the different ways of cutting carbon in day-to-day travel, chat to those supporting low GHG emission transport options, and check out electric vehicles, scooters and bikes.

Halliday said Christchurch Conversations aims to enable the public to engage in the future of the city.

"For the final two events in this series - 15-minute neighbourhoods and transport - we'll be thinking about how we can improve our daily lives, health and housing, through the same actions that will address the climate crisis."

The public can attend the weekend events in person or online.

Register to join 15 Minute Neighbourhoods / Register to join Moving Around a 21st Century City.

If there is a change in Covid-19 alert levels before the weekend, check Te Pūtahi’s Facebook page for more information on the event schedule.