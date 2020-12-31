Thursday, 31 December 2020

Christchurch crash death raises road toll

    One person is dead and two are injured after a crash in Christchurch overnight.

    Police confirmed the death early today, after the single-vehicle crash on Russley Rd, in Harewood, last night.

    A St John spokeswoman said said two people were taken to Christchurch Hospital, one in a serious condition and one with moderate injuries.

    Emergency services were called to the area about 10.45pm.

    The road was closed for some time, but has since been reopened.

    The death takes the holiday road toll to nine as of Thursday morning. 

