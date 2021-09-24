Christchurch essential workers asked to rebook second vaccine dose

A mass vaccination event. Photo: Dean Purcell

Essential workers who received their first Covid vaccination at a drive-through clinic in Christchurch are having to rebook their second dose.

The drive-through at Christchurch Arena was set up to fast-track vaccinations for customer-facing essential workers but closed on Saturday.

More than 13,000 people got their jab there and received a follow-up booking for their second in three to six weeks' time.

They have now received a message telling them the drive-through has changed its hours of operation and their second appointment is no longer available.

And they have been asked to rebook through the Book My Vaccine website or by phone.

The Canterbury DHB says the drive-through was only temporary to get essential workers vaccinated as quickly as possible.

It says it has more than 100 clinics providing vaccinations throughout Canterbury.

Are District Health Boards hitting their vaccination targets? Variance from DHB vaccination plan weekly targets to August 29. DHB production plans have been suspended from August 30 to October 3 due to increased vaccination demand caused by the August 2021 outbreak.