Christchurch flights identified as close contact exposure sites

Christchurch Airport. Photo: File image

Two flights into Christchurch have been named as close contact Covid-19 exposure sites.

People seated in rows 22, 23, 24, 25 and 26 on Flight JQ287 from Wellington to Christchurch on Monday, February 14, 8.20am to 9.10am, and passengers in rows 22, 23, 24, 25 and 26 on Flight NZ644 from Queenstown to Christchurch on Sunday, February 13, 10.20am to 11.15am, are close contacts of a Covid case.

It comes after the Amberley Fitness Centre on Anderson St was this morning also identified by the the Ministry of Health as a 'close contact' location.

All close contacts should self isolate and get tested immediately and again on day five after they were exposed. They should record their exposure time and location online or contact Healthline on 0800 358 5453 so contact tracers can get in touch.

A flight from Wellington to Dunedin and a Queenstown bar have also been named as Covid exposure sites.

People seated in rows 21 to 25 on Air New Zealand's Flight NZ681 from Wellington to Dunedin on Tuesday, February 15, 9.02am-10:03am are considered close contacts.

Patrons at the Zephyr bar in Queenstown on Sunday, February 13, 3am to 4am, are also considered to be close contacts.

The ministry says they should self-isolate for seven days, and test on day five after you were exposed at this location of interest. Then monitor symptoms for 10 days and test again if feeling unwell.