Monday, 21 February 2022

Updated 2.00 pm

Christchurch flights identified as close contact exposure sites

    Christchurch Airport. Photo: File image
    Two flights into Christchurch have been named as close contact Covid-19 exposure sites.

    People seated in rows 22, 23, 24, 25 and 26 on Flight JQ287 from Wellington to Christchurch on Monday, February 14, 8.20am to 9.10am, and passengers in rows 22, 23, 24, 25 and 26 on Flight NZ644 from Queenstown to Christchurch on Sunday, February 13, 10.20am to 11.15am, are close contacts of a Covid case.

    It comes after the Amberley Fitness Centre on Anderson St was this morning also identified by the the Ministry of Health as a 'close contact' location.

    All close contacts should self isolate and get tested immediately and again on day five after they were exposed. They should record their exposure time and location online or contact Healthline on 0800 358 5453 so contact tracers can get in touch.

    A flight from Wellington to Dunedin and a Queenstown bar have also been named as Covid exposure sites.

    People seated in rows 21 to 25 on Air New Zealand's Flight NZ681 from Wellington to Dunedin on Tuesday, February 15, 9.02am-10:03am are considered close contacts.

    Patrons at the Zephyr bar in Queenstown on Sunday, February 13, 3am to 4am, are also considered to be close contacts.

    The ministry says they should self-isolate for seven days, and test on day five after you were exposed at this location of interest. Then monitor symptoms for 10 days and test again if feeling unwell.

    LOCATION DETAILSsort
    EXPOSURE TIME & DATEsort
    WHAT TO DO
    UPDATED
    (Published)    sort by descending
     

    Close contact

    Flight NZ402 Wellington to Auckland
    Auckland

    Friday 11 February

    6:00 am - 7:05 am

    You are a CLOSE CONTACT if you were seated in rows 12, 13, 14, 15 or 16. Self-isolate, test immediately and on day 5 after you were exposed at this location of interest. Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Public Health.

    Record your visit online or call Healthline so our contact tracers can get in touch.
    21 Feb 2:00 pm
    (20 Feb 2:00 pm)
     

    Close contact

    Flight JQ287 Wellington to Christchurch
    Christchurch

    Monday 14 February

    8:20 am - 9:10 am

    You are a CLOSE CONTACT if you were seated in rows 22, 23, 24, 25 or 26. Self-isolate, test immediately and on day 5 after you were exposed at this location of interest. Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Public Health.

    Record your visit online or call Healthline so our contact tracers can get in touch.
    21 Feb 2:00 pm
    (20 Feb 12:00 pm)
     

    Close contact

    Flight NZ401 Auckland to Wellington
    Wellington

    Tuesday 15 February

    6:39 am - 7:30 am

    You are a CLOSE CONTACT if you were seated in rows 19, 20, 21, 22, 23. Self-isolate, test immediately and on day 5 after you were exposed at this location of interest. Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Public Health.

    Record your visit online or call Healthline so our contact tracers can get in touch.
    21 Feb 2:00 pm
    (21 Feb 12:00 pm)
     

    Close contact

    Flight NZ644 Queenstown to Christchurch

    Sunday 13 February

    10:20 am - 11:15 am

    You are a CLOSE CONTACT if you were seated in rows 22, 23, 24, 25, 26. Self-isolate, test immediately and on day 5 after you were exposed at this location of interest. Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Public Health.

    Record your visit online or call Healthline so our contact tracers can get in touch.
    21 Feb 2:00 pm
     

    Close contact

    Flight NZ8322 Nelson to Wellington
    Wellington

    Wednesday 16 February

    7:01 pm - 7:26 pm

    You are a CLOSE CONTACT if you were seated in rows 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12. Self-isolate, test immediately and on day 5 after you were exposed at this location of interest. Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Public Health.

    Record your visit online or call Healthline so our contact tracers can get in touch.
    21 Feb 2:00 pm
    (20 Feb 2:00 pm)
     

    Close contact

    Flight NZ8303 Wellington to Nelson
    Nelson

    Saturday 12 February

    8:43 am - 9:10 am

    You are a CLOSE CONTACT if you were seated in rows 8, 9, 10, 11, 12. Self-isolate, test immediately and on day 5 after you were exposed at this location of interest. Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Public Health.

    Record your visit online or call Healthline so our contact tracers can get in touch.
    21 Feb 2:00 pm
    (21 Feb 12:00 pm)
     

    Close contact

    Flight NZ681 Wellington to Dunedin
    Dunedin

    Tuesday 15 February

    9:02 am - 10:03 am

    You are a CLOSE CONTACT if you were seated in rows 21, 22, 23, 24, 25. Self-isolate, test immediately and on day 5 after you were exposed at this location of interest. Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Public Health.

    Record your visit online or call Healthline so our contact tracers can get in touch.
    21 Feb 1:00 pm
     

    Close contact

    Amberley Fitness Centre
    10 Anderson Street, Amberley 7410

    Thursday 17 February

    8:45 pm - 9:30 pm

    Self-isolate for 7 days, test on day 5 after you were exposed at this location of interest. Monitor symptoms for 10 days. Test again if you feel unwell.

    Record your visit online or call Healthline so our contact tracers can get in touch.
    21 Feb 11:00 am
     

    Close contact

    Subway
    396 Victoria Avenue, Whanganui 4500

    Thursday 17 February

    7:00 pm - 7:30 pm

    Self-isolate for 7 days, test on day 5 after you were exposed at this location of interest. Monitor symptoms for 10 days. Test again if you feel unwell.

    Record your visit online or call Healthline so our contact tracers can get in touch.
    21 Feb 11:00 am
     

    Close contact

    Zephyr
    1 Searle Lane, Queenstown 9300

    Sunday 13 February

    3:00 am - 4:00 am

    Self-isolate for 7 days, test on day 5 after you were exposed at this location of interest. Monitor symptoms for 10 days. Test again if you feel unwell.

    Record your visit online or call Healthline so our contact tracers can get in touch.
    21 Feb 11:00 am

     

