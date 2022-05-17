Tuesday, 17 May 2022

Christchurch Hospital gets 12 more ICU beds

    Christchurch Hospital. Photo: Star News
    A new intensive care space with 12 extra beds was opened at Christchurch Hospital this morning.

    Health Minister Andrew Little officially opened the space, which was funded from the Government's Rapid Hospital Improvement (RHI) programme.

    "This new space will provide additional critical care support for the people of Canterbury and ensure non-Covid patients are safe when Covid patients are being treated," Little said.

    Little said the project had been completed ahead of schedule and under budget, and was one of 24 hospital upgrades funded through the RHI programme the Government announced in December.

    "The $100 million fund was set up to fast-track modifications, including establishing specific areas for Covid patients, building negative pressure environments for infection control and air ventilation system upgrades.

    "We've seen through the pandemic how treating Covid patients affected other treatments due to additional precautions for infection prevention and control. With this space Christchurch Hospital can minimise service disruption and continue to care for patients," Little said.

    There were 1005 new cases of Covid-19 in the Canterbury DHB area yesterday.

    Sixty people in the region were in hospital with the virus.

