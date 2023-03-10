Christchurch house damaged in suspicious fire

A suspicious early morning fire has caused damage to a property in east Christchurch.

Fire crews were called to the blaze at the house on Seafield Pl, South New Brighton, about 1am, Fire and Emergency NZ said.

Two additional engines from the Woolston and Christchurch Central stations were then called in to help fight the blaze for several hours.

When the crews arrived at the property the lounge and kitchen area were both on fire.

The occupants of the home were later confirmed to be “safe and well”, Fenz shift manager Alex Norris said.

Police remained at the property overnight. A fire investigator was due at the scene on Friday morning.

It comes after firefighters took about two hours to extinguish a blaze at a house in Hoon Hay earlier this week.