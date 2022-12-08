Christchurch HR worker goes from managing humans to walking dogs

Odin the border collie was the first animal Steph Watson looked after. Photo: Star News

Steph Watson works in human resources, managing new staff, organising reviews and other tasks that go with the role.

But outside of her day job, she has a passion for things of the four-legged kind.

It led to her setting up a pet sitting business in her spare time, which has taken off.

“I thought I’d give pet sitting a go as a hobby in my free time,” Watson said.

Watson created ChCh Pet Sitter in March, inspired by her friend and fellow dog lover who also owned a pet sitting business.

“I was finding that I was spending my spare time (at home) doing almost pointless things like scrolling on my phone, and I just thought, why don’t I do something that can actually benefit people and that’s enjoyable?” Watson said.

She started by helping out friends and gaining some exposure, but she was not getting many bites.

“At the start, I was feeling a bit disheartened and gutted because I wasn’t getting many bookings and I was just about to stop trying,” Watson noted.

“I think when I put in a lot more effort and really built it up to a community and brand and positive style, that’s when I started getting all the bookings.”

Her first client was a border collie called Odin.

“I was so nervous and excited for my first job, looking after Odin. I think he was too. It was like a first date.”

She has looked after Odin twice and loved it when he smiled at her as she walked back in the door.

“I’ve got a couple of repeat clients now and the relationship with the dog is really rewarding,” Watson said.

Requests for pet sitting and dog walks soon started booming.

Rather than turning people away, Watson hired a small team, which now includes three staff, and she is advertising for two more.

“A lot of people wanted help with their pets. I have pet sitting contractors and I couldn’t do it without them,” Watson said.

Her team all study at university and have more flexibility during the day while she works full-time.

“It’s really humbling that I can provide young people low stress and enjoyable work while they potentially study or do their other jobs.”

Watson said she was very keen on her day job and does not intend to take over ChCh Pet Sitter as a full-time gig.

“If anything, what I would do is look to take on a couple more contractors,” she said.

Fendalton resident Megan Taylor is one client who truly appreciates the service. She first came to ChCh Pet Sitter in September and has never looked back.

Taylor never thought about having someone else in her home to look after her 18-month-old labradoodle Ellie before she heard about Watson through a colleague.

Her nerves went away after Watson came over for a meet and greet before she looked after Ellie who has severe anxiety.

“After that meeting I felt quite good about her as a person,” Taylor said.

“When we came home from holiday, Ellie was looking around, she didn’t care that we were home. That just sort of told me that Ellie loves her and (Watson’s) great with the communication so I never thought for a second that I’ve left (Ellie) with a stranger.”

ChCh Pet Sitter offers one on one personalised pet care, as well as 30, 45 or 60-minute dog walks, house sitting, and drop ins once or twice a day to feed your animals and give them some love.