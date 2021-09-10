Christchurch jumps the bus on Freedom camping reform

gettyimages-1213454680.jpg Campervan owners currently have to navigate a complex patchwork of bylaws and guidelines. Photo: Getty

As New Zealand continues to wait for MBIE's amendments to the Freedom Camping Act 2011, some councils are going ahead with tightening their own campervan rules.

Christchurch City Council has jumped the bus and will be holding a public hearing for proposed changes on their ageing bylaws on self-contained vehicles.

On Monday, the council will make proposals for how to better manage freedom campers in the city bounds. Key to these is better defining which vehicles can or can't be used for freedom camping.

MBIE held its own public consultations for changes to the Freedom Camping act in May. However, it is yet to announce the final proposals and Christchurch had to go ahead with updating their own rules.

While it was aware the MBIE proposals were on the way, Emma Davis, CCC's head of strategic policy, said they were running out of time.

With the review already delayed by the first Covid lockdown in 2020 "changes to legislation would not be made until after the Council's bylaw needed to be reviewed."

Any further delay could mean local camper rules would lapse.

"The council submitted on the MBIE freedom camping proposals, and supported improvements in the requirements for self-containment, which we look forward to seeing," she said.

The main areas of review involved ensuring freedom campers could use their facilities while parked up and creating a coastal zone in which campers could not spend more than four nights a month.

"Generally, the bylaw has been working well, but there are some areas where improvements are being proposed," said Davis.

James Imach, head of policy at the New Zealand Motor Caravan Association, said it welcomes the updating of Christchurch's freedom camping bylaws, in line with other parts of the country.

In particular, NZMCA recommended a model that allows freedom camping which permits camping unless specified otherwise, like those adopted by Whangarei and Tauranga city councils.

"We recommend the council carefully assesses the bylaw's impact on Kiwi families who may want to freedom camp responsibly in tents."

As New Zealand's largest motorhome association, NZMCA has more than 106,700 members with 17,600 in Canterbury.

While motorhome users and freedom campers wait for MBIE's Freedom Camping Act 2011, Kiwi campervan enthusiasts may find themselves navigating a patchwork of local bylaws rather than having concise rules of the road.

Earlier this year Bruce Lochore, chief executive of the NZMCA, was concerned a large number of its members may find their vehicles banned from freedom camping under initial MBIE proposals to ban chemical toilets.

Almost one in 10 of its members could be caught short.