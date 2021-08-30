Monday, 30 August 2021

Christchurch lockdown photos: Day 13

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Azariah, 7, outsprints Alice and Josh at South Hagley Park.
    Star News is your eyes on the streets of Christchurch during the lockdown.

    Out for a run with the dogs at Barnett Park, Redcliffs.
    The old Shirley Boys' High School hall on North Parade.
    The elephant slide at Bishopdale Park is still closed.
    Emma Knox takes a coffee break outside SuperValue Lyttelton.
    Prashant and Sonam Chand with their daughter Pranshi, 3, on Hereford St.
    Exercising at North Hagley Park this morning.
    Photos: Geoff Sloan

