Christchurch lockdown photos: Day 13

Azariah, 7, outsprints Alice and Josh at South Hagley Park.

Star News is your eyes on the streets of Christchurch during the lockdown.

​ Out for a run with the dogs at Barnett Park, Redcliffs.

The old Shirley Boys' High School hall on North Parade.

The elephant slide at Bishopdale Park is still closed.

Emma Knox takes a coffee break outside SuperValue Lyttelton.

Prashant and Sonam Chand with their daughter Pranshi, 3, on Hereford St.

Exercising at North Hagley Park this morning.

Photos: Geoff Sloan