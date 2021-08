The Covid-19 Vaccination Centre at Princess Margaret Hospital.

Star News is your eyes on the streets of Christchurch during the lockdown.

Covid vaccine centres across the city were busy again today. Yesterday just over 76,350 doses of the vaccine were administered across NZ - that's around 20,000 more than expected at this time.

With some sites not able to operate under the level 4 restrictions, director general of health Ashley Bloomfield said today anyone affected can and should re-book their vaccination.

The drive-through Covid-19 Vaccination Centre in City Mall, Cashel St.

Food parcels being given out at the Christchurch City Mission.

Even Robert Falcon Scott has to wear a mask.

Work is on hold along High St.

Someone left their Covid-19 message near the Bridge of Remembrance.

It was a chilly morning at New Brighton beach.

Photos: Geoff Sloan