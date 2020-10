A lucky Powerball player from Christchurch will be taking home $5.5 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Christchurch and is made up of $5 million from Powerball First Division and $500,000 from Lotto First Division.

It is the 24th Powerball win of over $1m this year.

Strike Four wasn't won tonight.