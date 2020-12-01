Tuesday, 1 December 2020

Christchurch man charged with sending 'offensive' message hands out Holocaust leaflets in court

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    A Christchurch man accused of sending an "offensive" message handed out Holocaust leaflets to journalists and members of the public in a courtroom today.

    Philip Neville Arps, 46, appeared in the dock at Christchurch District Court this morning.

    Court documents say he has been charged with using "offensive language/suggestion".

    It is understood they relate to messages allegedly sent by Arps.

    His lawyer Anselm Williams asked for the case to be adjourned for a week.

    Judge Jane Farish remanded Arps on bail to return to court next Tuesday for a case review hearing.

    Before his court appearance today, Arps handed out copies of the Holocaust Handbooks flier to journalists and unconnected members of the public seated in the courtroom.

    The leaflet describes as "ambitious, growing series" that "addresses various aspects of the 'Holocaust' of the WWII era".

    "Any Holocaust researcher ignoring this series will remain oblivious to some of the most important research in the field," it claims.

    After his court appearance, Arps gave out more copies to people in the courtroom.

     

     

     

    NZ Herald

