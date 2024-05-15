Christchurch man found guilty of murdering baby daughter

Christchurch man Michael John Topp has been found guilty of murdering and seriously assaulting his three-month-old daughter in 2021.

Topp has been on trial in the High Court at Christchurch since May 1.

As well as the 2021 murder charge, he was facing three charges of causing the baby grievous bodily harm with intent.

The trial took place before Justice Anne Hinton and a jury.

The New Zealand Herald reported the jury returned its verdicts around noon, finding Topp guilty of murder and two charges of deliberately injuring the baby.

He was acquitted on the fourth charge, the Herald reported.

Topp will be sentenced on July 16.

He will be handed a life sentence and the presiding judge will decide how long he must spend in prison before he is eligible for parole, the Herald reported.

Police today acknowledged the verdict handed down to Topp after the murder on December 31, 2021.

"A homicide investigation is a terribly distressing experience, not only for the family and friends of those affected, but also for the Police staff and other agencies involved," police said.

"This has been no different, and today is about the child’s mother and all those who dearly loved this baby."