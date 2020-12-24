Thursday, 24 December 2020

Christchurch man killed in crash near Moeraki

    Photo: Kayla Hodge
    Police have named the man who died in a crash on State Highway 1 near Moeraki on Friday.

    Emergency services were called to the scene, at Hillgrove, near Moeraki, at 3pm, a police spokeswoman said.

    Police initially reported that two people had been injured, but in an update around 9pm they confirmed a person had been killed. 

    Police revealed today he was Raymond Brent Gordon (known as Brent Gordon), aged 71, of Christchurch. 

    An Otago Daily Times reporter at the scene last week said it appeared a car had hit a power pole, close to the Kemp Rd and Horse Range Rd intersection.

    The road was blocked for a time.

    Two helicopters attended, as well as police, fire crews and St John. 

    Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

